European shares slide as firmer yields, China woes weigh

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 down 0.7%

Sept 26 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses on Tuesday as elevated bond yields pressured the rate-sensitive technology sector, while weakness in China-exposed stocks persisted on slowdown jitters in the world's second-largest economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX shed 0.7% by 0710 GMT, as the benchmark 10-year Bund yield DE10YT=RR hit its highest level since 2011.

Technology stocks .SX8P, whose valuations come under pressure as yields rise, slid nearly 2% to lead sectoral losses.

Rate-sensitive real estate stocks .SX86P eased 1.3%.

China-exposed luxury stocks such as LVMH LVMH.PA and Richemont CFR.S weakened 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively, amid lingering concerns over the crisis-hit Chinese property sector.

Shares of Rio TintoRIO.L slipped 0.4% after its majority-owned uranium unit, Energy Resources of Australia ERA.AX, earlier in the day forecast a material cost overrun and delays related to the rehabilitation of its Ranger mine in the Northern Territory.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Follow on X: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.