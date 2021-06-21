European shares slide as Fed's hawkish tone hits miners, bank stocks

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 21 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday as mining and bank stocks bore the brunt of a surprise shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance on monetary policy last week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.6% at a more-than-two-week low by 0704 GMT.

The index snapped a four-week winning streak on Friday after the Fed signalled it could raise interest rates much sooner than expected.

Mining stocks .SXPP fell 1.7% to track a slump in metals prices, while banking shares .SX7P lost 1.3% as investors booked profits after a run that has lifted them more than 20% this year.

Focus later in the day will be on a speech by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde to the European Parliament.

In company news, Italian-American vehicle maker CNH Industrial CNHI.MI slipped 1.3% after agreeing to a deal to buy Raven Industries RAVN.O at an enterprise value of $2.1 billion.

