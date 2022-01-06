European shares slide 1% on hawkish Fed signals

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 6 (Reuters) - European stocks sank more than 1% on Thursday as hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes crushed global investor sentiment and sparked a rout in technology stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 1.2% by 0817 GMT, erasing all of its gains for the year that had sent it to record highs.

On Wednesday, minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting last month showed a tight job market and unrelenting inflation could require the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings.

Asian shares took cues from an overnight fall in Wall Street indexes, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC plunging more than 3%. .N

All European sectors were in negative territory, with technology .SX8P and media .SXMP among the biggest losers in early trading with a more than 2% fall.

Adding to pandemic worries, a French government spokesperson said a "supersonic" rise in COVID-19 infections is set to continue in the coming days and there are no signs of the trend reversing.

