FLS

European shares skid on recession fears; German producer prices see highest-ever rise

Contributor
Anisha Sircar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

European shares fell on Friday and were set for a weekly loss, on fears that a tighter monetary policy, inflationary pressures, and an energy crisis could push the global economy into a recession.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Aug 19 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday and were set for a weekly loss, on fears that a tighter monetary policy, inflationary pressures, and an energy crisis could push the global economy into a recession.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX slid 0.3% as of 0721 GMT, with travel stocks .SXTP leading the declines.

Among the biggest drags was French catering and food services group Sodexo EXHO.PA, down 1.9%, after Jefferies cut the stock to "hold" from "buy" to factor in a cautious recessionary scenario over fiscal year 2023-2024.

The benchmark is set to end the week about 0.3% weaker, as gains in commodity-linked oil stocks .SXEP and miners .SXPP as well as food & beverage stocks .SX3P were offset by declines in real estate .SX86P and retail .SXRP shares.

FLSmidth FLS.CO jumped 7.3% after raising its annual sales outlook as the mining equipment and cement maker beat second-quarter earnings forecasts.

German producer prices in July saw their highest ever increases both year-on-year and month-on-month as energy costs skyrocket due to the Ukraine war. Germany's blue-chip DAX .GDAXI slipped 0.3%.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters