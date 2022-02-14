European shares sink on fears of Russian attack on Ukraine

By Sruthi Shankar

Feb 14 (Reuters) - European shares slipped to their lowest level in 20 days on Monday, with travel, banking and auto stocks leading the slump as investors fretted over geopolitical risks following warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 2.7% - hitting its lowest since Jan. 24. All the major sub-sectors were in the red, with travel & leisure .SXTP, banking .SX7P and automakers .SXAP losing over 3%.

The energy sector .SXEP declined 1.3%, falling the least, as oil prices hit their highest in more than seven years on worries of disruption in exports from Russia, one of the world's top oil producers. O/R

Global investors dumped riskier assets and moved to safe-havens such as gold and government bonds after a warning from the United States that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack.

"When it comes to the Russian issue, it is very difficult to say whether the markets are overreacting or not," said Matt Siddle, portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments.

"You've two big uncertainties. It's not entirely clear what the Fed policy is. It's a tightening policy, but it's not clear how far and quick they're going to go, and there's also geopolitical uncertainty with Russia."

A gauge of volatility in European equities .V2TX spiked to 33.95 points - its highest since Jan. 24 when global markets sold off on concerns over higher interest rates and valuations in the technology sector.

Some of the Russian-exposed European banks including Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI, Unicredit CRDI.MI and Societe Generale SOGN.PA fell between 5% and 8.3%.

Airlines were also hit hard, with shares of WizzAir WIZZ.L, British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L, Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE and Air France KLM AIRF.PA down between 5.3% and 8.1%.

Dutch airline KLM, part of Air France, said on Saturday it will stop flying to Ukraine, while Lufthansa was considering suspending air traffic in Ukraine.

The STOXX 600 has fallen 6.5% so far this year, while New York's S&P 500 .SPX is down 7.3% as fears around quicker U.S. rate hikes and geopolitical concerns knocked investor confidence. Both the indexes started the new year at record highs.

Among other stocks, Clariant CLN.S slumped 17.4% to the bottom of STOXX 600, as the Swiss speciality chemicals group delayed the release of its 2021 results due to an investigation into accounting issues.

Commerzbank CBKG.DE fell 5.2% after Germany's finance minister said the government would not keep its stake in the lender in the long run.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)

