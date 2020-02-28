European Shares Sink Amid Coronavirus Jitters

(RTTNews) - European stocks fell further into correction territory on Friday, as more coronavirus cases have been reported outside China, spurring concerns that a global recession is on the horizon.

The British economy, which relies to a large extent on tourism revenues and manufacturing, is already seeing the impact, the outgoing Bank of England governor Mark Carney told Sky News.

The head of the World Health Organization warned the deadly epidemic was now at a "decisive point" and has the potential to become a pandemic.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was down as much as 3.9 percent at 374.19 after plunging 3.8 percent on Thursday. The index remained on course for its worst week since the financial crisis in 2008.

British Airways parent IAG lost 7.6 percent after warning the coronavirus outbreak will hit its earnings.

easyJet lost 4.3 percent after announcing cancellation of some flights and launching cost-cutting measures amid a significant softening of demand.

Aerospace engineer Rolls Royce Holdings surged 4.4 percent after its full-year pre-tax loss narrowed from last year.

Building materials supplier CRH declined 3.3 percent despite reporting 2019 earnings ahead of guidance.

London Stock Exchange Group fell 2.5 percent after delivering mixed earnings results.

Veolia Environnement shares tumbled 3.3 percent. The resource-management company issued a new strategic plan for 2020 to 2023, after reporting higher profit and revenue for 2019.

Thyssenkrupp shares plunged nearly 5 percent. The engineering conglomerate is selling its Elevator Technology unit entirely to a consortium led by Advent, Cinven and RAG foundation, for 17.2 billion euros.

Freenet AG, a telecommunications and web content provider, lost 5.2 percent after its EBITDA for the fourth-quarter declined to 101.0 million euros from 113.3 million euros last year.

BASF Group shares declined 4.7 percent after the chemical company warned of a possible second annual profit drop due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Munich Re, a provider of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions, fell over 5 percent after its fourth-quarter profit fell nearly 9 percent.

Italian oil and gas company Eni gave up 3.6 percent after announcing a long-term strategic plan.

In economic releases, the number of people out of work in Germany decreased 10,000 in February, a government report showed - confounding expectations for an increase of 5,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was unchanged at a near-record low of 5 percent in February, in line with expectations.

France's GDP grew 1.3 percent in 2019 instead of 1.2 percent estimated initially, details results from the statistical office Insee showed. Nonetheless, this was slower than the 1.7 percent growth logged in 2018.

In the fourth quarter, the economy shrank 0.1 percent, in line with preliminary estimate, after expanding 0.3 percent a quarter ago.

Another report showed a slowdown in consumer price inflation in February driven by energy and food prices.

U.K. house price index rose 2.3 percent year-on-year after a 1.9 percent increase in January, survey data from the Nationwide Building Society showed. The figure was in line with economists' expectations.

