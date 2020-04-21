European Shares Sink Again After WHO Warning

(RTTNews) - European stocks tumbled on Tuesday after the World Health Organization chief warned that "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the coronavirus outbreak and that "it's a virus that many people still don't understand."

A historic plunge in oil prices overnight, dismal first-quarter earnings reports and U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that he would sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States also weighed on investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell about 2 percent to 329 after rising 0.7 percent on Monday. The German DAX shed 2.3 percent, France's CAC 40 dropped 2.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.8 percent.

BP Plc lost about 4 percent and Royal Dutch Shell fell over 3 percent after U.S. crude oil futures traded negative for the first time ever on Monday.

Miners followed suit, tracking a decline in commodity prices. Anglo American slumped 4.4 percent, Antofagasta shed 2.8 percent and Glencore lost as much as 5 percent.

Halma Plc shares rallied 2.3 percent. The company maintained its profit guidance for the year ended 31 March 2020 and added it does not intend to utilize the U.K. government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility.

Primark owner Associated British Foods plunged 5 percent after suspending an interim dividend.

French food company Danone gave up 2.3 percent. The company reported a marginal rise in first-quarter consolidated sales, but withdrew fiscal 2020 guidance due to the lack of visibility related to Covid-19 pandemic.

SAP shares declined 2.4 percent. The software major reported a profit in its first quarter, compared to last year's loss with good growth in revenues.

The company also maintained its fiscal 2020 outlook and announced the departure of Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan in April end, as the firm simplifies its leadership structure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Daimler tumbled 3.5 percent. With a view to introducing a carbon-neutral transport in Europe, Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Group have agreed to set up a 50-50 joint venture, that will make and market fuel cell systems for heavy-duty vehicle applications.

Swiss specialty chemicals company Sika jumped 3.7 percent. The company reported first-quarter sales of 1.814 billion Swiss francs, an increase of 10.3 percent.

Lab equipment supplier Sartorius surged 5 percent after hiking its sales forecast for the year.

In economic releases, German economic confidence improved strongly in April, survey data from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment advanced 77.7 points to 28.2 points in April. This was well above the forecast of -42.3.

U.K. jobless claims increased in March, while the employment rate reached a record high in the three months to February ahead of social distancing measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.