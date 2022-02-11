European Shares Set To Tumble On Interest Rate Worries

(RTTNews) - European stocks may succumb to heavy selling pressure on Friday, as a record spike in U.S. inflation and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official boosted expectations of a more aggressive response from the Fed.

Asian markets followed Wall Street lower and Treasury yields leapt, while a higher dollar weighed on oil and gold prices.

The euro declined after ECB President Christine Lagarde warned against rushing rate increases.

It's a particularly quiet day ahead on the Eurozone's economic calendar. Across the Atlantic, a preliminary reading on consumer sentiment in February may attract some attention.

Overnight, U.S. stocks pulled back sharply after data showed consumer prices surged an annual 7.5 percent last month, marking the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years.

Hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard also weighed on sentiment.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Bullard said the data had made him "dramatically" more hawkish and he would prefer a 50-bps rate hike in March and wants a full percentage point of interest rate hikes by July 1.

The Dow lost 1.5 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2.1 percent and the S&P 500 shed 1.8 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Thursday amid a deluge of corporate earnings. The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.2 percent.

The German DAX ended flat with a positive bias and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.4 percent while France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.4 percent.

