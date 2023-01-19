European shares set to snap winning streak on slowdown fears, weak earnings

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 down 0.6%

Jan 19 (Reuters) - European shares were on track to snap a six-session winning streak on Thursday, after lacklustre U.S. economic data rekindled fears of a global economic slowdown while downbeat corporate earnings at home soured investor appetite further.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.6% at 0815 GMT. In the previous session, the benchmark index marked its longest winning streak since November 2021.

Energy stocks .SXEP and industrials .SXNP were the biggest drags amid a broad-based market decline.

Wall Street tumbled overnight after data showed that U.S. manufacturing output had slumped last month and retail sales dropped by the most in a year, while hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials further weighed on the markets. .N

Among individual stocks, Renault RENA.PA slipped 2% as 2022 group sales fell for a fourth consecutive year after capacity constraints and supply chain snags impacted the French carmaker.

Boohoo BOOH.L fell 5% as the British online fashion retailer's revenue fell 11% in its key Christmas trading period, hurt by delivery disruption and tough comparatives.

Shares of Dr Martens Plc DOCS.L slumped 22% after the British bootmaker warned on annual profit and revenue due to operational issues.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.