European Shares Set To Rise As Nvidia Reports Record Results

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely open higher on Thursday after AI darling Nvidia delivered another blowout quarterly earnings report and unveiled a 10-for-1 stock split.

Asian stocks traded mixed, with benchmark indexes in mainland China and Hong Kong falling over 1 percent, after the Chinese military launched a massive two-day "punishment drills" surrounding Taiwan, involving its army, navy, air force and rocket force just days after Taiwan President Lai Ching-te took office.

Japan's Nikkei index rose over 1 percent, led by a rally in technology stocks.

The dollar held near one-week high on hawkish Fed minutes while gold extended losses to trade below the $2,400 per ounce level on concerns that the Federal Reserve may hold interest rates higher for longer.

Oil extended declines for a fourth straight session to hover near a two-month low on demand concerns.

In economic releases, preliminary private sector PMIs from Germany and the Eurozone along with Eurozone flash consumer sentiment survey results may garner investor attention later in the day.

Across the Atlantic, trading may be influenced by market reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims and new home sales.

U.S. stocks struggled for direction before closing lower overnight as the minutes of the April 30-May 1 Fed meeting showed officials were disappointed in recent inflation data and discussed potential further rate hikes, if inflation surged.

In light of the economy's strength, officials believed "disinflation would likely take longer than previously thought."

Mixed quarterly results from retailer Target also raised questions about the resiliency of the U.S. consumer.

The Dow gave up half a percent, the S&P 500 eased 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent.

European stocks fell for a second straight session to hit one-week lows on Wednesday after data showed U.K. inflation rose at its slowest pace in April since July 2021 - denting hopes for a June rate cut.

The pan European STOXX 600 declined 0.3 percent. The German DAX dipped 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both shed around 0.6 percent.

