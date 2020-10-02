European Shares Set To Open On Tepid Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening a tad lower on Friday as U.S. stimulus talks drag on and investors await the all-important nonfarm payrolls data for clues about the direction of monetary policy.

The monthly employment report is the last to be released prior to the presidential election in November. It is expected to show the labor market's rebound continued in September.

Separate reports on consumer sentiment and factory orders will also offer clues to economic recovery.

Closer home, flash consumer price data from euro area is due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

Asian markets are trading mixed in thin holiday trade. The safe-haven Japanese yen edged lower on reports the Japanese government is preparing new stimulus measures to help households and businesses.

Gold rose after its worst month since November 2016 while oil fell nearly 1 percent to extend losses from the previous session amid concerns over a worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session higher overnight as stimulus hopes outweighed weak jobless claims, consumer spending and manufacturing data.

The White House countered House Democrats' $2.2 trillion package with a $1.5 trillion-plus proposal but there are still major differences to be bridged in key areas.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 gained half a percent while the Dow inched up 0.1 percent.

European markets ended mixed on Thursday despite fairly decent economic data from the euro zone and optimism about a U.S. coronavirus relief package.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.2 percent. The German DAX slid 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent.

