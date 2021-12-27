European Shares Set To Open On Tepid Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open flat to slightly lower on Monday amid signs of a continued surge in Omicron cases across Europe and the United States. Trading volumes are likely to remain thin amid a holiday in London.

Airlines across the world have cancelled more than 7,000 flights over the Christmas weekend due to staff shortages as airlines employees are forced to isolate themselves due to Covid-19 infection.

Asian markets traded mixed, with mainland China edging up slightly as positive headlines from Evergrande and the People's Bank of China over the weekend helped offset signs of increasing Omicron cases in the country.

China's central bank pledged greater support for the real economy, and said it will make monetary policy more forward-looking and targeted.

Reuters reported that Evergrande had made progress restarting home construction and that its Chairman said it would deliver 39,000 units in December.

There is also some respite on the data front, with official data showing that profits of China's major industrial firms continued rapid growth in the first 11 months of the year.

The dollar eased, helping gold trade above $1,800 per ounce ahead of the year-end.

Oil edged higher despite news of a planned 100,000 kiloliter crude sale from Japan's strategic reserves.

