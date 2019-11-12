European Shares Set To Open On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks look set to open largely unchanged on Tuesday as investors await more clarity on U.S.-China trade talks.

Asian markets are moving sideways as caution ruled ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump to the Economic Club of New York later in the day and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, anti-government protests gripped Hong Kong for the second day running as western powers voice concern over spiraling violence.

Gold traded flat while oil prices edged lower for the second straight session after Saudi Arabia raised its oil output in October to 10.3 million barrels per day (bpd), reinforcing concerns about a glut.

The pound built on gains after Nigel Farage's Brexit Party pulled out of 317 Conservative-held seats in a bid to prevent opponents of Brexit controlling the next parliament.

In economic releases, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due later in the day. The economic sentiment index is forecast to rise to -13.0 in November from -22.8 in October.

The Bank of France is set to issue business confidence survey data, with the corresponding index seen at 97 in October versus 96 in September.

The Office for National Statistics releases U.K. unemployment data. The ILO jobless rate is seen unchanged at 3.9 percent in three months to September.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as the arrest of three pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong added to investor concerns surrounding the U.S.-China trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up marginally to a fresh record closing high benefiting from a sharp surge in Boeing shares.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent in a quiet session amid a partial holiday in the U.S.

European markets also ended mixed on Monday as Moody's warned it might cut its rating on Britain's sovereign debt again and U.S. President Donald Trump denied that he had agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended little changed with a negative bias. The German DAX slid 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.4 percent while France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent.

