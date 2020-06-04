European Shares Set To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open on a cautious note Thursday, with U.S.-China tensions back in focus, after the Trump administration barred Chinese airlines from flying into the U.S. from June 16 in retaliation against Beijing's restrictions on American and foreign carriers.

Shortly after the announcement, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said it would allow once-per-week flights into a city of their choosing starting on June 8.

All airlines will be allowed to increase the number of international flights involving China to two per week if no incoming passengers on their flights test positive for Covid-19 for 3 consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank meets later today and most economists are convinced the central bank will expand its €750bn Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program.

Asian markets are trading mixed, while the U.S. dollar held at a three-month low. Oil prices fell over 1 percent in Asian trade amid uncertainty surrounding the timing of the OPEC+ meeting.

In economic releases, Eurostat publishes euro area retail sales data for April later in the day. Economists expect sales to fall 15 percent month-on-month after easing 11.2 percent in March.

Across the Atlantic, reports on weekly jobless claims and the U.S. trade deficit may attract attention, although trading activity may be somewhat subdued ahead of the release of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday, which is expected to show unemployment soaring to a post-World War Two high.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight after data showed fewer job losses than expected in the private sector in May and the service sector's business activity contracted at a slower pace in the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 2.1 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 1.4 percent to reach three-month closing highs, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.8 percent.

European markets rose for a third day running on Wednesday as investors cheered fairly strong services sector data from China and Europe.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 2.5 percent. The German DAX surged 3.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index advanced 3.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 2.6 percent.

