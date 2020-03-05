European Shares Set To Open Flat

(RTTNews) - European stocks look set to open largely unchanged on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced $50 billion in funding for countries hit by the coronavirus.

In another significant development, the U.S. House on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which has already sickened 80 people across 13 states and killed nine in the U.S. alone.

The virus outbreak has now spread worldwide, with more than 90,000 confirmed cases globally.

Global growth this year would be much lower than 2019 level as COVID-19 spreads to several countries hurting economic activity, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday.

"Under any scenario, global growth in 2020 will fall below last year's level," Georgieva said during a press briefing, where she was joined by World Bank Group President David Malpass.

Asian markets are rising after Wall Street roared back to life on Wednesday on the back of robust economic data, signs of support from policymakers around the world and Joe Biden's strong showing in the Democratic primary contests.

The dollar struggled to make headway, helping gold prices inch higher. Oil prices rose more than 1 percent to recoup losses from the previous session.

Construction Purchasing Managers' survey data from Germany is due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

Across the Atlantic, reports on weekly jobless claims, labor productivity and factory orders may sway sentiment.

U.S. stocks posted strong gains overnight after U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden performed much better than expected in the Super Tuesday primaries.

A measure of U.S. services sector activity jumped to a one-year high in February and private sector employment increased by more than expected in the month, helping ease growth worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average spiked as much as 4.5 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 3.9 percent and the S&P 500 jumped 4.2 percent.

European markets posted solid gains on Wednesday as the Fed's emergency decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points stirred hopes other major central banks could follow suit.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.4 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.5 percent.

