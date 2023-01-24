Markets

European Shares Set To Follow Asian Peers Higher In Cautious Trade

January 24, 2023 — 12:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Tuesday as investors cheer an extended rally on Wall Street, fueled by surging technology stocks.

Microsoft Corp. and Intel Corp. will unveil their earnings results this week that will help shape the outlook for the technology sector.

Asian markets were seeing modest gains in thin holiday trade, though Japan's Nikkei climbed around 1.7 percent as exporters surged on a weaker yen.

The dollar index traded weak and Treasury yields extended recent declines amid bets for less-aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she's encouraged by a strong labor market and progress on inflation over the past six months.

Oil prices held steady in Asian trade while gold was marginally higher as investors awaited more U.S. data this week for additional clues on the rate outlook.

Reports on durable goods orders, fourth quarter GDP, new home sales and personal income and spending are due this week.

U.S. stocks jumped overnight to extend big gains from Friday as investors reacted to a stream of corporate news and earnings results.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 2 percent and the S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent to reach their best closing levels in over a month while the Dow added 0.8 percent.

European stocks eked out modest gains on Monday amid hopes that inflation could be past its peak.

The pan European STOXX 600 advanced half a percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both gained around half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.