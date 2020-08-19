European Shares Set To Follow Asian Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening a tad higher on Wednesday after the S&P 500 made an incredible comeback to close at a record high overnight despite the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant economic slowdown.

Asian markets hovered near seven-month highs after major U.S. retailers including Walmart, Kohl's and Home Depot reported strong sales growth and data showed an acceleration in U.S. homebuilding to the most in nearly four years in July.

Investors also looked ahead to the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting later in the day, which may provide clues to future moves.

Spot gold eased slightly after hitting a one-week high of $2,014.97 on Tuesday. The dollar steadied near a more than two-year low, while oil prices eased on concerns that U.S. fuel demand may not recover quickly.

In economic releases, consumer and producer price data from the U.K. are due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors weighed positive housing data and impressive quarterly earnings results by retail giants against ongoing wrangling in Congress over stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent to a record closing high.

European stocks fell on Tuesday amid concerns of a resurgence in new cases in Europe and simmering tensions between the United States and China.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended 0.6 percent lower, giving up early gains. The German DAX shed 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 0.8 percent.

