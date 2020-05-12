European Shares Set To Fall On Fresh Virus Concerns

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open lower on Tuesday after the central Chinese city of Wuhan reported five new coronavirus cases and South Korea reported its highest number of infections for more than a month driven by a cluster in a Seoul nightlife district, raising fears about a second wave of infections.

Russia overtook Italy and Britain to report the world's highest tally of cases after the United States and Spain, but President Vladimir Putin announced plans to ease nationwide lockdown measures from Tuesday.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute reported that the "reproduction rate" - the number of people each person with the disease goes on to infect - had risen to 1.1, meaning that the virus is spreading exponentially.

In the United States, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of moving to reopen states too slowly, for political advantage.

Trump also ruled out renegotiating the U.S.-China "Phase 1" trade deal while Australian media reported that China has suspended imports from four abattoirs amid simmering tensions about the origin of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Asian markets drifted lower after a measure of China's producer inflation fell deeper into deflation in April amid weakening demand triggered by the pandemic.

New bank lending in China fell less than expected in April from the previous month and growth of broad money supply quickened, offering some respite to investors worried about sagging economic growth.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the White House has started informal talks with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about what to include in the next coronavirus aid package to help cash-strapped states and struggling Americans.

In economic releases, investors will be looking to a report on U.S. consumer price inflation and comments from Fed officials ahead of a highly anticipated speech from chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday.

The dollar rose to a two-week high against major peers amid rising U.S. bond yields and gold prices held steady, while oil futures climbed after an unexpected commitment from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts.

U.S. stocks closed mixed overnight amid fears that reopening the economy too quickly could fuel a second wave of coronavirus cases.

The downside was capped after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that certain low-risk businesses and recreational activities can reopen statewide beginning May 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped half a percent and the S&P 500 inched up marginally while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.8 percent to reach its best closing level in well over two months.

European markets declined on Monday after Germany, China and South Korea reported new spikes in coronavirus cases, adding to concerns about the potential risks involved in hasty reopening of businesses.

The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.4 percent. The German DAX fell 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index shed 1.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.