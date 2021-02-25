European Shares Set To Extend Gains On Fed Optimism

(RTTNews) - European stocks look set to open higher on Thursday as dovish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a second day of testimony to legislators in Washington helped ease inflation concerns.

U.S. House Democrats gear up for a vote on the $1.9 trillion Biden stimulus package, which includes $1,400 checks to most Americans. However, the plan faces staunch opposition from Republicans and is still subject to negotiations.

Asian markets followed Wall Street higher amid signs the U.S. central bank is in no hurry to withdraw support for the economy.

Gold struggled for direction as the dollar hit fresh three-year lows against the pound and commodity-linked currencies on growth optimism.

Oil prices rose for a fourth straight session after U.S. government data showed a drop in crude output.

A batch of U.S. economic day may attract attention later in the day, with traders likely to keep an eye on reports on initial jobless claims, durable goods orders and pending home sales.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight as bond yields gave back ground after Powell downplayed the risks of inflation and reaffirmed his view that the economy needs support.

Promising new data on Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine and a much bigger than expected jump in new home sales in the U.S. in the month of January also boosted sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.4 percent to a new record closing high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rallied 1 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.1 percent.

European markets closed higher on Wednesday following some positive economic data and encouraging earnings announcements.

The pan European Stoxx 600 inched up half a percent. The German DAX gained 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up half a percent.

