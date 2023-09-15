European shares set to end week higher after ECB's dovish hike

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Sept 15 (Reuters) - European shares extended their rally on Friday, on track to end their week higher, following a sharp jump in the previous session after the European Central Bank (ECB) signalled an end to its rate hike cycle.

STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.9%, supported by gains in China-exposed luxury stocks after better-than-expected economic data in the world's second-largest economy.

France's Kering PRTP.PA and LVMH LVMH.PA gained 2.7% each.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index notched its biggest percentage gain in six months on Thursday following the ECB's 25-basis point (bps) hike, its 10th and likely final hike in a 14-month-long fight against inflation.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE led weekly gains in the region, adding 0.8% on Friday.

Sweden's H&MHMb.ST shed 4.6% on reporting flat sales in its most recent quarter, lagging expectations as the fashion group struggles to attract customers while the cost-of-living crisis drags on.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; X: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.