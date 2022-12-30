European shares set to end the tumultuous year lower

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 off 0.4%

Dec 30 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Friday, in their last trading session of a rough year that was marked by geopolitical tensions and growing fears of a recession as central banks tightened their monetary policies globally.

The STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.4% in thin holiday trading, with surging COVID-19 cases in China clouding an already uncertain global growth outlook.

The pan-regional index is on track to end the year 12.1% lower.

China-exposed luxury firms such as LVMH LVMH.PA and Hermes International HRMS.PA fell 0.7% and 1.4%.

Industrials .SXNP weighed on the index, down 0.4%, while tech stocks .SX8P fell 0.7%, giving up some of previous session's sharp gains.

Rate-sensitive technology shares had rallied on Thursday, tracking gains in their Wall Street peers as U.S. unemployment data signalled that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes might be starting to dent labour market strength. .N

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.