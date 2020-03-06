European Shares Set To Drift Lower As Virus Worries Mount

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening lower on Friday as the spread of a new Coronavirus stoked fears of a prolonged world economic slowdown.

More than 95,000 people have been infected and over 3,200 have died as the flu-like virus spread to nearly 80 countries.

There are about 17 times as many new infections outside China as in it, according to the World Health Organization.

The powerful rally in sovereign bonds gathered pace after Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said late on Thursday the Fed could cut rates further if the impact of the coronavirus is worse than expected.

Asian markets suffered heavy losses and U.S. stock futures fell amid growing threats to the outlook for economic growth and corporate profits as the spread of coronavirus accelerated in Europe, Britain and North America.

The coronavirus outbreak will cut global growth by 0.1 percent to 0.4 percent and it will have a significant impact on developing Asian economies through weak domestic demand, tourism, trade and production linkages and supply disruptions, the Asian Development Bank said.

According to ADB analysis, the global impact will be in the range of $77 billion to $347 billion, or 0.1 percent to 0.4 percent of global gross domestic product.

Oil extended its decline below $50 a barrel amid worries about demand for fuel and on uncertainty over whether Russia would agree to OPEC's proposal for a large production cut.

Gold remains on track to post its best weekly gain in over 8 years, as tumbling yields hammered the dollar, which held near a six-month low versus the yen and close to a two-year trough against the Swiss franc.

The U.S. Labor Department is scheduled to release the non-farm payrolls report later in the day.

Employment is expected to increase by about 175,000 jobs in February after an increase of 225,000 jobs in January. The jobless rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.

Traders are also likely to keep an eye on the comments by several Federal Reserve officials at a Shadow Open Market Committee event for clues about the possibility of further interest rate cuts.

The latest Report on Jobs from IHS Markit showed earlier today that U.K. permanent jobs increased at the fastest pace in 14 months in February, driven by improving market confidence after general election.

However, temp billings fell for the second straight month largely due to upcoming IR35 legislation changes, according to Recruitment & Employment Confederation/KPMG report.

U.S. stocks fell sharply again overnight and Treasury yields touched record lows as investors continued to fret about fallout from the coronavirus outbreak that has spread worldwide, infecting more than 95,000 people in 79 countries and killing more than 3,200.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 3.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 3.1 percent and the S&P 500 shed 3.4 percent.

European stocks ended deep in the red on Thursday as fears about the coronavirus disrupting the global economy weighed heavily on the resources and auto sectors.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 1.4 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index slumped 1.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.6 percent.

