European Shares Set For Mixed Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening broadly higher on Monday, though French markets may drift lower after the National Assembly voted down dual proposals to tax the ultra-wealthy, dealing a blow to left-wing lawmakers who had made fiscal reform their condition for passing the budget.

U.S. stock futures ticked higher after the White House issued a fact sheet outlining some details of the trade pact agreed to earlier this week by Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

It was said that Beijing will suspend new export controls on rare earth metals and end investigations into U.S. firms in the semiconductor supply chain.

The Trump administration is prepared to raise tariffs on China if Beijing continues blocking rare earth exports, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned on Sunday.

Asian stocks were mixed, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. A private survey showed earlier today that China's factory activity expansion slowed in October as new orders and output both waned amid tariff anxiety.

The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-month high ahead of key ADP employment data and ISM PMI figures due this week.

Friday's nonfarm payrolls report is likely to be delayed due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which is set to drag into sixth week.

Gold was little changed at $4,000 an ounce after China decided to end the old tax exemption on gold in a potential setback for consumers in one of the world's top bullion markets.

Oil traded higher after OPEC+ on Sunday agreed a small oil output increase for December and signaled a pause in increases in the first quarter of next year, reflecting market concerns about an oversupply.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly higher on Friday as Amazon reported strong quarterly results and Netflix's board approved a ten-for-one stock split.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent and the Dow inched up marginally.

European markets closed on a weak note Friday after the release of mixed quarterly results and a benign euro zone inflation report.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended half a percent lower, marking its fourth straight losing session.

The German DAX dipped 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 gave up 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.