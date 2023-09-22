News & Insights

European shares set for weekly drop as higher-for-longer rates loom

September 22, 2023 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

STOXX 600 off 0.6%, down 2.4% so far this week

Sept 22 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Friday and were on track to close a week packed with central banks' decisions sharply lower as investors assessed the prospects that borrowing costs will remain high for some time.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX inched 0.6% down by 0709 GMT, after ending the previous session over 1% lower as the Bank of England followed the U.S. Federal Reserve in keeping rates steady, but flagged that the central bank does not think its job is done.

Rate-sensitive technology .SX8P and real estate stocks .SX86P fell 0.3% and 1.1%, respectively, while banks .SX7P eased 0.4%.

Shares of Chrysler parent Stellantis STLAM.MI shed nearly 1% as the Detroit Three automakers and the union representing the companies' U.S. hourly workers entered the final hours to reach new labour agreements before the current coordinated strike expands to include more plants.

Spain's gross domestic product grew 0.5% in the second quarter, National Statistics Institute said, as it revised its July estimate up from a 0.4% growth.

