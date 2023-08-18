European shares set for third straight weekly loss as rate jitters, China woes loom large

By Shashwat Chauhan

Aug 18 (Reuters) - European shares sank to their lowest in over a month on Friday, on track to post weekly losses, as concerns around interest rates across the world remaining higher for longer and dwindling growth prospects in China hammered risk sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX eased 0.9%, poised for its fourth consecutive day of losses.

Surging bond yields have pressured equities this week, with the STOXX 600 headed for a weekly fall of over 2%, touching its lowest weekly level in a month.

China's economy was the other topic on investors' minds as a series of economic data and ructions in the property sector have laid bare the stumbling post-pandemic recovery.

China-exposed luxury heavyweights LVMH LVMH.PA, Kering PRTP.PA and Hermes HRMS.PA fell between 1.5% and 1.7% on heightened concerns of weak economic growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Europe' largest bank HSBC HSBA.L, which also does business in China, weighed on the STOXX 600, falling 1.2%.

Embattled developer China Evergrande Group3333.HK filed for bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court as part of one of the world's biggest debt restructuring exercises.

European miners .SXPP, who also face an exposure to China, lost 1.8%

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.8% after data showed British retail sales slumped more sharply than expected in July.

Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO, Europe's second biggest listed firm, eased 1.8% after three sessions of gains.

The construction and materials sector .SXOP fell 1.5% as Swedish heat pump maker Nibe NIBEb.ST fell 1.7%, its sixth straight daily fall.

Retailers .SXRP fell 1.7% as H&M HMb.ST lost 2.2% a day after a Reuters report showed the world's second-biggest fashion retailer has decided to gradually stop sourcing from Myanmar.

The industrial goods and services sector .SXNP, down 1% for the day, is set to be the worst performing this week.

Bond yields eased across Europe, with German bonds DE10YT=RR, traditionally considered as Europe's benchmark, easing to 2.6%. GVD/EUR

SUSESUSEG.DE surged 59.7% after the software solutions provider said it would be taken private by its majority shareholder EQT AB EQTAB.ST for an offer price of 16 euros per share.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.