European Shares Set For Tepid Start Amid Brexit Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open lower on Wednesday after British lawmakers rejected the government's proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its Brexit deal to exit the European Union, setting the stage for another extension by the EU to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted Tuesday that he will urge the other 27 EU nations to approve an extension to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. Britain wants a three-month delay until the end of January 2020.

Asian markets dipped in cautious trade, with tech shares pacing declines after Texas Instruments gave a weaker-than-expected forecast for the current quarter, saying customers are getting wary of ongoing trade uncertainties with China.

Growth worries persist as the International Monetary Fund downgraded Asia's growth outlook, citing prolonged global policy uncertainty and slowing growth in China and India.

According to the latest economic assessment for Asia and the Pacific, released today, Asia will grow only 5 percent this year instead of 5.4 percent projected earlier.

This would be the slowest expansion since the global financial crisis. The projection for 2020 was trimmed to 5.1 percent from 5.4 percent forecast in April.

The pound extended losses and the dollar fell against the yen ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, while oil prices fell on industry data showing U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected last week.

Manufacturing sentiment from France is due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

The European Commission is scheduled to release flash consumer confidence survey results. The corresponding index is expected to fall to -6.7 in October from -6.5 in September.

Overnight, U.S. stocks gave up early gains to end lower as Brexit woes deepened, a measure of home sales fell more than expected in September and earnings proved to be a mixed bag.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 eased 0.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.7 percent.

European stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday as investors awaited key Brexit votes and cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.1 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.7 percent.

