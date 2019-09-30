European Shares Set For Tepid Start

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open mostly lower on Monday after a new poll showed that a majority of Americans support the House opening an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump.

Asian markets are trading mixed despite Chinese manufacturing data for September coming in above expectations.

China's manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace since early 2018 in September despite ongoing trade disputes with the United States, survey data from IHS Markit showed.

The Caixin factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.4 in September from 50.4 in August.

Official data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that the factory sector continued to contract in September, though the manufacturing PMI climbed to 49.8 from 49.5 a month ago.

As the Communist Party of China prepares to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its rule, pro-democracy protesters and police engaged in running street battles in a march billed as a rally against global totalitarianism in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Protestors are hoping to disrupt Beijing's celebrations on Tuesday with further mass rallies.

U.S.-China trade talks will resume on October 10th in Washington, with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He likely to represent the delegation from Beijing at the meetings.

The dollar firmed up after the Bloomberg quoted Treasury spokesperson Monica Crowley as saying that the White House is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. exchanges at this time.

Gold inched down while oil prices edged up after the release of Chinese manufacturing data.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday after reports the Trump administration was considering ways to delist Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges and limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 dropped half a percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed as much as 1.1 percent.

European markets gained ground on Friday as investors looked forward to the next round of U.S.-China trade negotiations and a BOE official said the next move for the central bank could be a rate cut.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced half a percent. The German DAX rose 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1 percent.

