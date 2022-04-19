European Shares Set For Cautious Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open flat to slightly lower on Tuesday as traders return to their desks after a long holiday weekend.

Growth worries may weigh on markets at open after China reported mixed economic data and the World Bank reduced its global growth forecast for 2022 by nearly a full percentage point.

Asian stocks traded mixed despite growing worries over the risk of recession and China's latest crackdown on tech sector.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict showed no signs of easing, with Moscow refocusing its efforts on eastern Ukraine and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowing to fight on.

On the earnings front, Netflix, Tesla and Johnson & Johnson are all reporting their earnings this week, with investors waiting to see how the Ukraine war and a spike in inflation has impacted net profit margins.

The dollar was up in Asian trade on the back of surging U.S. bond yields amid expectations the Federal Reserve will press ahead with an aggressive tightening of monetary policy.

Gold prices were little changed while oil steadied after settling at a more than three-week high on Monday, as outages in Libya deepened concern over tight global supply.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending slightly lower overnight as a bond sell-off continued and investors looked ahead to a big week of earnings reports.

The Dow and the Nasdaq Composite both slipped around 0.1 percent while the S&P 500 ended largely unchanged with a negative bias.

European markets were closed for Easter Monday.

