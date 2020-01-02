European Shares Seen Up On US-China Trade Optimism

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open higher on Thursday after China's central bank announced a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) and the Trump administration said it remains optimistic about the trade deal with China.

The People's Bank of China will cut RRR by 50 basis points on Jan. 6, a move that frees up more money for banks to lend to small businesses.

Meanwhile, in what could be a major milestone in a bilateral trade war, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the phase one trade deal with China will be signed during a White House ceremony on January 15th, and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin negotiations on the next phase.

On the data front, China's manufacturing sector growth weakened slightly in December, survey results from IHS Markit showed today.

The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell moderately to 51.5 in December from 51.8 in November.

The official manufacturing PMI for December that was released on Tuesday came in slightly above expectations at 50.2.

Asian markets remain mostly higher, with China's Shanghai Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index both rising around 1 percent on optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal.

South Korea's Kospi averaged dropped around 0.8 percent, while the Japanese market remains closed for the New Year's holiday.

An announcement from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that his country will soon reveal a new strategic weapon failed to dampen investor optimism.

Gold prices edged higher on dollar weakness while oil kicked off the new year on a positive note.

The U.S. and European markets were closed on Wednesday for the New Year's Day holiday.

