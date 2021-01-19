European Shares Seen Up On Recovery Hopes

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Tuesday as investors bet on improved corporate earnings and continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden and his administration will be sworn into office on Wednesday, with investors waiting for clarity on spending and the policies of the incoming government.

Investors also await comments from U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen on stimulus measures and the dollar later in the day.

The Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank will announce their monetary policy decisions this week, with economists expecting no major changes to their policy settings.

Meanwhile, amid increased calls to expedite vaccine rollouts, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has highlighted that "the promise of equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines is at serious risk".

He questioned the fairness in the distribution of the vaccines and said that the world is on the "brink of a catastrophic moral failure".

Asian markets climbed and the dollar slipped from close to its highest in nearly one month while oil prices rose on hopes that more stimulus measures could aid economic recovery.

Overnight, the U.S. markets were closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

European stocks closed mostly higher on Monday as investors digested a slew of earnings and strong economic data from China.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.2 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent.

