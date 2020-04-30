European Shares Seen Up On Covid-19 Drug Hopes

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Thursday as oil built on big gains in the previous session and investors cheered positive news on Gilead Sciences' experimental drug remdesivi.

On the data front, China reported mixed numbers for April due to coronavirus hits.

The official factory PMI print came in at 50.8 vs. 52.0 in March, following the worst reading on record in February.

The non-manufacturing PMI, a gauge of sentiment in the services and construction sectors, stood at 53.2 last month, up from 52.3 in March and a record low reading of 29.6 in February.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.4 last month from 50.1 in March.

The European Central Bank meets today amid expectations the central bank will increase its bond-buying program to assist governments in defraying the cost of fighting the Coronavirus public health crisis. No change is expected in the main refinance rate.

Asian stocks rose on the final day of the month while U.S. oil prices surged above $17 a barrel on data showing a smaller-than-expected rise in stockpiles in the world's largest economy.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight as Gilead reported early positive data in remdesivir studies as Covid-19 drug and the Federal Reserve vowed to continue with its aggressive policy stance until it is comfortable that the economy is back on its feet.

The Fed's emergency credit facilities are "wide open" and "we can do more of that," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference. Investors shrugged off a report showing that the U.S. economy shrank 4.8 percent in the first three months of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 3.6 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 2.7 percent.

European markets closed on an upbeat note on Wednesday after the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said that a study of Gilead's remdesivir drug met its primary endpoint, lifting expectations for a potential coronavirus treatment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 1.8 percent. The German DAX surged 2.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 2.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 2.6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.