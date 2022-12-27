European Shares Seen Up On China Optimism

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Tuesday as traders return to their desks after a long holiday weekend. U.K. markets will continue to remain shut for a public holiday.

Asian markets traded mostly higher in thin holiday trade after China said it would end travel restrictions and quarantine for inbound travelers from Jan. 8 — symbolizing an end to its zero-COVID policy that has been in place for nearly three years.

The lifting of pandemic restrictions came as data showed profits at China's industrial firms contracted further in the January-November period when strict COVID-19-related restrictions disrupted factory activity and supply chains.

The dollar index eased on improved risk sentiment, helping push gold, oil and metal prices higher.

Oil prices were also supported by fears over supply disruption from winter storms across the United States and worries over a possible production cut by Russia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.