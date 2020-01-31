European Shares Seen Up In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Friday after the World Health Organization acknowledged the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak, but more importantly said travel and trade restrictions were not necessary.

Asian markets are rebounding after being battered earlier this week by the spread of the deadly virus that has so far claimed 213 lives in China with 9,692 people tested positive with the disease.

Gold prices eased as data showed factory activity in China stalled in January amid the outbreak of the new virus, while growth in the services sector activity quickened. Oil prices jumped around 2 percent after falling nearly 4 percent through Thursday this week.

China's manufacturing activity slipped in January, with the official PMI for manufacturing coming in at 50.0, down slightly from 50.2 in the previous month. The non-manufacturing PMI rose to 54.1 from December's 53.5.

U.K. consumer confidence strengthened for the second straight month driven by Boris-bounce in January, survey results from the market research group GfK showed.

The consumer confidence index increased two points to -9 in January, coming in line with expectations.

Quarterly national accounts and flash inflation from euro area are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

Across the Atlantic, investors are likely to keep an eye on reports on personal income and spending, consumer sentiment, and Chicago-area business activity.

U.S. stocks recovered from an early slide to finish modestly higher overnight after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, but said it wasn't recommending measures that unnecessarily interfere with international trade or travel.

While earnings results from the likes of Facebook and Microsoft proved to be a mixed bag, data showed that U.S. GDP growth in the fourth quarter stood unchanged from the previous quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite inched up around 0.3 percent each.

European markets tumbled on Thursday as some companies already started to warn the coronavirus outbreak will hit their financial results.

Investors also digested a slew of economic data as well as monetary policy announcements from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 1 percent. The German DAX index, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index all slumped by 1.4 percent.

