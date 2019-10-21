European Shares Seen Up In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks look set to open a tad higher on Monday amid fresh optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade talks after Chinese vice-premier Liu He said on Saturday that the two sides have built a strong foundation for signing of a phased agreement and that Beijing will continue to work with Washington on basis of 'equality and mutual respect'.

Investor sentiment also got a lift after Chinese bourses revised rules to allow mainland investors to buy Hong Kong-listed dual-class shares for the first time.

Meanwhile, the pound slipped from a five-month high against the dollar and the euro as the Brexit drama continues.

On Saturday, the British parliament approved an amendment that basically forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a delay to an Oct 31 deadline for Britain's departure from the bloc.

The amendment dealt a blow to optimism that a deal agreed last week would ensure Brexit happens with little economic disruption.

Asian markets traded mostly higher as investors shrugged off Brexit pessimism and cheered the latest headlines concerning U.S.-China trade talks.

Traders also ignored downbeat comments from the incoming European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and direct threats to the U.S. by North Korea's Vice Minister.

The dollar started the week on a firm note and gold traded flat while oil prices fell on growth concerns after the release of disappointing exports data from Japan and South Korea.

U.K. house prices logged the weakest growth for October since 2008 amid heightened Brexit uncertainty, property website Rigthmove said earlier today.

House prices grew 0.6 percent month-on-month in October. This was the slowest increase since the financial crisis. House prices had increased 1.6 percent on average in the same period last year.

This week's U.S. economic calendar is relatively light, although traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on new and existing home sales and durable goods orders.

The U.S. earnings season gets into full swing this week, with a slew of big-name companies including McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, UPS, Caterpillar, eBay, Ford, Microsoft, Tesla, Twitter, Amazon and Intel due to report their quarterly results.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday, with disappointing Chinese data, negative news related to Boeing and Johnson & Johnson as well as a decline in Netflix shares weighing on the markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.4 percent.

European markets ended lower on Friday amid continued uncertainty about U.S.-China trade deal and ahead of a vote on the latest Brexit deal.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.3 percent. The German DAX eased 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.4 percent.

