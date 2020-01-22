European Shares Seen Up Despite China Virus Concerns

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Wednesday despite lingering concerns over a mysterious virus that originated in China and spread to the United States.

The World Health Organization will consider whether to designate the outbreak an international public health emergency.

Meanwhile, the historic impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump opened with fireworks on Tuesday, with Democrats angrily accusing Senate Republicans of seeking a "cover-up" without witnesses or new evidence.

Asian stocks remain mostly higher after data showed South Korea's government spending surge helped the economy post its fastest quarterly growth in more than two years.

Gold fell for the second straight session on broad U.S. dollar strength while oil extended losses from the previous session on concerns about rising global supplies and a potential slowdown in global economic growth.

U.S. stocks pulled back from record highs overnight as investors fretted about the economic impact of a deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.3 percent.

European markets finished broadly lower on Tuesday as the annual World Economic Forum event got underway in Switzerland,

The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.1 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both fell around half a percent.

