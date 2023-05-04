News & Insights

Markets

European Shares Seen Tad Lower As Fed Sends Mixed Signals On Rates

May 04, 2023 — 01:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open on a sluggish note Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave mixed signals on interest-rate plans.

After delivering another quarter-point rate hike, the Fed signaled a potential pause in its tightening cycle depending on incoming data on inflation and other factors.

Also, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is unlikely to be able to shield the U.S. economy from the fallout of a failure to raise the federal debt ceiling.

Meanwhile, PacWest Bancorp shares slumped 60 percent in after-hours U.S. trading and shares of other regional lenders also fell after PacWest Bancorp said that it is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale or capital raise.

The focus now shifts to a European Central Bank meeting later in the day, with analysts expecting a 25-bps rate hike.

Across the Atlantic, weekly jobless claims data due later in the day and Friday's jobs data will be key.

In terms of earnings, Moderna will unveil its earnings results before the U.S. opening bell, while Apple along with Lyft, DraftKings and Coinbase will report their earnings after the market close.

Asian markets recovered from an early slide to trade mostly higher despite weak China data. A private survey showed China's manufacturing activity slid back into contraction in April.

The dollar held losses, helping gold prices trade near record high levels. Oil prices recovered some lost ground, after having fallen around 4 percent overnight to extend steep losses from the previous session.

Overnight, U.S. stocks slipped into the red overnight to extend losses from the previous session.

The Dow shed 0.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gave up half a percent and the S&P 500 declined 0.7 percent amid continuing debt-ceiling worries.

European stocks rose on Wednesday after logging their biggest fall in a month the previous day.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX rose 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.