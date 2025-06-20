European Shares Seen Tad Higher As Trump Delays Decision On Iran Attack

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open on a positive note Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would decide within two weeks whether to authorize a direct U.S. military strike on Iran, citing a "substantial chance of negotiations."

Trump was holding off on final decision to see if Tehran gives up its nuclear program, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Separate reports suggest that the U.S. will launch strikes against Iran only if the so-called "bunker buster" bomb was guaranteed to destroy Iran's deep-underground Fordow nuclear site.

U.S. stock futures dipped on concerns the Israel-Iran conflict could lead to a renewed spike in inflation and dent U.S. economic growth.

Asian markets were mixed as China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged as expected and data showed Japan's core inflation hit its highest level since January 2023, putting more pressure on the Bank of Japan to raise rates.

Geopolitical concerns remain in play, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering intensified strikes on Iran, targeting 'strategic' and 'government' sites in Tehran, following a reported Iranian missile strike on a hospital in Beersheba.

An Iranian missile struck a premier research institute in Israel known for its work in life sciences and physics, among other fields.

The dollar declined but was set to log its biggest weekly rise in over a month due to tariff, inflation and Middle East concerns.

Brent crude futures fell more than 2 percent after closing almost 3 percent higher on Thursday. Gold headed for its first weekly decline in three amid the prospect of fewer U.S. interest rate cuts.

In economic releases, retail sales and public sector finance data from the U.K. and producer price numbers from Germany are awaited later in the day.

U.S. stock markets were closed on Thursday in observance of Juneteenth 2025 National Independence Day.

European stocks fell for a third straight session on Thursday as investors reacted to the Bank of England's monetary policy decision and sought clarity regarding U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.

The pan-European STOXX 600 declined 0.8 percent. The German DAX lost 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 tumbled 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.6 percent.

