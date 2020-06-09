European Shares Seen Tad Higher On Recovery Hopes

(RTTNews) - European stocks look set to open a tad higher on Tuesday after a torrid rally in U.S. stocks on hopes of a relatively quick economic recovery pushed the S&P 500 into the green for the year overnight.

Asian markets extended recent gains for the ninth day and oil prices rose while the dollar steadied ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting ending on Wednesday.

The OECD releases its economic outlook on Wednesday, while euro area finance ministers will meet Thursday to discuss the EU's recovery package and Eurogroup presidency succession.

Closer home, U.K. retail sales declined in May but at a slower pace as restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus eased, data from the British Retail Consortium revealed today.

Total retail sales decreased 5.9 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 19.1 percent fall in April. Meanwhile, like-for-like sales increased 7.9 percent from the same period last year.

Foreign trade figures from Germany and France are due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

Meanwhile, North Korea said it would shut down a liaison office it shares with South Korea by noon today and sever other official communication including a leaders' hotline because South Korean authorities had "connived" to carry out "hostile acts" against the country.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight, reflecting growing optimism about the pace of economic recovery as businesses begin to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.7 percent and the S&P 500 rallied 1.2 percent as economists officially declared the United States is in a recession.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.1 percent to hit a fresh record closing high.

European markets ended Monday's session slightly lower as investors reacted to weak industrial output data from Germany, global protests against racism and news about quarantine measures for travelers entering the U.K.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.3 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both slipped around 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 index eased 0.4 percent.

