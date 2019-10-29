European Shares Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open on a cautious note Tuesday, though renewed trade and stimulus hopes may help limit losses, if any.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that the first phase of a trade pact with China could be signed "ahead of schedule" and the aim was to sign the accord at the APEC summit between him and Xi in Chile next month.

Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on November 16-17 in Santiago, Chile. Trump described the pact as the first part of a process that could unfold in three phases.

Meanwhile, the United States Trade Representative said it is studying whether to extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion of Chinese goods set to expire later in December.

A two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve gets underway later today, with market participants believing that a reduction of 25 basis points in the target range for the federal funds rate would be appropriate amid continued worries of a global economic slowdown.

Asian markets hovered near a three-month high on renewed trade and stimulus hopes. Gold treaded water after a sharp fall in the previous session while oil extended overnight losses on concerns about slower economic growth.

U.S. stocks rose overnight, with sentiment underpinned by strong earnings, merger and acquisition news, progress in U.S.-China trade talks and the EU's Brexit extension announcement, which removed the risk of a damaging no-deal split on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose half a percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1 percent while the S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to a record high.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet fell sharply in after-hours trading after the company posted a 23 percent decline in profit.

ConocoPhillips, General Motors, Kellogg, MasterCard, Merck and Pfizer are among the companies due to report their results before the start of trading later today.

European markets advanced on Monday despite downbeat results from HSBC Holdings and caution ahead of the Federal Reserve interest-rate decision and nonfarm payrolls data.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.3 percent to hit a fresh 22-month high. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.1 percent.

Mortgage approvals data from the U.K. is due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news. Across the Atlantic, reports on consumer confidence and pending home sales may sway sentiment.

