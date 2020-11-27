European Shares Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open a tad lower on Friday, with a lack of any major cues from the U.S. likely to keep markets in a small trading range. U.S. markets will trade on a partial schedule later today.

U.S. hospitalizations for Covid-19 are at a record and experts warn that cases could surge even higher after Thanksgiving.

London will be placed into the second highest Covid-19 risk category when a national lockdown ends on Dec. 2.

Germany's "lockdown lite" is likely to go on into the New Year, with Chancellor Angela Merkel saying the country would have to live with restrictions "for the foreseeable future".

Total or partial lockdowns are in place around most of Europe, raising concerns about economic growth.

The ECB's chief economist Philip Lane on Thursday urged further economic stimulus for the euro zone, saying that the macroeconomic hit from Covid-19 is likely to persist even after medical solutions have been rolled out.

Asian markets remain little changed in muted trading after AstraZeneca said it plans another Covid vaccine trial to clear uncertainty and confusion about the robustness of results.

Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump said late Thursday that he would leave the White House if Joe Biden is formally confirmed as the next president by the Electoral College, soothing political uncertainty in Washington.

On the data front, China's industrial profits expanded strongly in October as the economy showed signals of robust rebound from the coronavirus driven downturn, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Industrial profits advanced 28.2 percent on a yearly basis in October, marking the sixth consecutive rise in profits.

Gold remains on track for a third weekly decline and the dollar index held steady against a basket of major currencies, while oil prices traded mixed in quiet trade.

European markets struggled for direction before ending on a flat note Thursday as worries on the Brexit front and surging coronavirus cases proved a dampener.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.1 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index slipped marginally while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.