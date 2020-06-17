European Shares Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open flat to slightly lower on Wednesday as investors grapple with rising geopolitical tensions and a new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing.

China cancelled over 1,200 flights and schools in the capital were closed again as fears mounted about a second wave of infections.

Beijing reported 31 new cases of novel coronavirus for June 16, four more than the day before and taking the total number of cases to 137 in six days.

South Korea confirmed 43 more coronavirus cases in 24 hours, Brazil reported a record 34,918 new infections and India registered over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fifth day in a row, while new coronavirus infections hit record highs in six U.S. states on Tuesday.

Asian markets are trading mixed as new coronavirus outbreaks and geopolitical tensions offset investor optimism stemming from signs of a U.S. economic recovery.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in action after the Army clashed with Chinese troops at a disputed border site in eastern Ladakh. North Korea rejected a South Korea offer to send special envoys and vowed to send back troops to the border.

The U.S. dollar held firm against its rivals on optimism about a quick economic recovery and amid news that a cheap and widely used steroid reduced death rates among the most severely ill Covid-19 patients.

Gold eased in choppy trade, while oil prices fell around 2 percent on data showing a rise in U.S. crude stocks.

In economic releases, consumer and producer price inflation figures are due from the U.K., headlining a light day for the European economic news.

Eurostat issues euro area final consumer price data for May. According to initial estimate, inflation slowed to 0.1 percent from 0.3 percent in April. This was the lowest since June 2016.

Across the Atlantic, a report on new residential construction as well as Powell's second day of congressional testimony may attract some attention.

U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session overnight after data showed U.S. retail sales rebounded by a record 17.7 percent in May following three straight months of declines.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Powell's congressional testimony echoed the tone expressed after last week's Fed meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.8 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.9 percent.

European markets closed on a buoyant note on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve expanded its bond-buying program and reports suggested that the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of an effort to support the economy.

The pan European Stoxx 600 jumped 2.9 percent. The German DAX climbed 3.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index surged 2.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied 2.9 percent.

