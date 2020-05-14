European Shares Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks are set to open on a cautious note Thursday as investors fret about a second wave of coronavirus infections and escalating U.S.-China tensions.

As Covid-19 cases rise with an alarming rate across the world each day, Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO, warned that Coronavirus may become endemic like HIV and may never go away.

Dr Ryan also said lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions while the case count is still high could further accelerate the transmission of the virus and may force nations to impose another lockdown.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation alongside the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have formally accused China of funding and operating hacking cells dedicated to stealing research data on the coronavirus.

In another development, an independent board charged with overseeing billions in U.S. federal retirement dollars announced it would indefinitely delay plans to invest in some Chinese companies.

Asian markets are moving lower as Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered a sober view of the U.S. economy and Republicans rejected a $3 trillion stimulus package drafted by House Democrats.

The dollar held onto gains against major currencies and oil rose after a surprise decline in crude oil inventories, while gold prices eased after the Fed downplayed the possibility of negative interest rates.

In economic releases, British government's ongoing lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are continuing to stifle activity across the housing market, survey results from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed earlier today.

The house price balance dropped into a negative zone after three successive months of positive readings in April. The house price balance came in at -21 percent compared to economists' forecast of -38 percent.

Final inflation data from Germany and unemployment figures from France are due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

Across the Atlantic, trading may be impacted by the Labor Department's latest weekly jobless claims report, with economists expecting new claims to show another decline but remain at an elevated level.

U.S. stocks hit a three-week low overnight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession from the viral outbreak and urged Congress and the White House to act further to counter what is likely to be a severe downturn.

Powell also said that negative interest rates are not under consideration, but the Fed will continue to use all tools to their fullest until the crisis has passed and the economic recovery is well under way.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 2.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 1.8 percent.

European markets closed sharply lower on Wednesday as investors continued to fret about a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 1.9 percent. The German Dax tumbled 2.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index plummeted 2.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.5 percent.

