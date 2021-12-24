European Shares Seen Opening Mixed In Thin Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening on a mixed note Friday after recent string of gains. It will be an abbreviated session, with the United States and Germany closed due to the Christmas holiday. The London and Paris exchanges will be open for half a day.

Europe is once again seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases, with Italy further tightening restrictions, France recording a daily record of 91,608 Covid-19 cases and Spain making mask-wearing outdoors mandatory again.

Belgium said it will close cinemas, theaters and other indoor recreational activities as Omicron spreads.

According to experts, Delmicron, a combination of the Delta and Omicron variants, could be driving a surge in cases in Europe and the U.S.

A laboratory study showed that two doses and a booster of Sinovac Biotech Ltd.'s vaccine did not produce sufficient levels of neutralizing antibodies to protect against Omicron.

Asian markets were mostly higher after Chinese real estate company Evergrande announced that it is using its resources and will actively deal with its creditors.

Treasures and a dollar gauge slipped while oil declined in thin holiday trade after a three-day rally.

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers told Bloomberg it will be challenging to reduce inflation without giving rise to recession.

U.S. stocks rose for the third straight session overnight as another batch of positive economic data and easing Omicron worries boosted sentiment ahead of a long Christmas weekend.

The S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to notch a record closing high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 percent and the Dow added 0.6 percent.

European stocks also extended gains to a third straight session on Thursday amid optimism about global growth.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 1 percent. The German DAX rallied 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent.

