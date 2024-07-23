European Shares Seen Opening Mixed Ahead Of Key Earnings

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open on a mixed note Tuesday as investors await earnings from Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. due later in the day.

Asian markets were mostly higher as some calmness returned following a bout of political uncertainty.

In the U.S., Kamala Harris is most likely to become the Democrat presidential nominee after Joe Biden.

Elsewhere in France, the centre-right bloc proposed a "legislative pact" that could pave the way for a broader deal with French President Emmanuel Macron's party.

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks were slightly lower on worries about China's slowing growth and due to disappointment with China's third plenum communique.

The Japanese yen strengthened ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting next week, with no change in interest rates expected.

Oil steadied near a five-week low in Asian trade ahead of inventory data for the week ending July 19.

Gold was marginally lower below $2,400 per ounce and the dollar index was little changed as investors await key U.S. GDP and inflation readings this week for clues to whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September.

The National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on U.S. existing home sales for June in the New York session.

Later in the week, focus is likely to shift to a report on personal income and spending in June, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.

In Europe, Eurozone Consumer Confidence figures may draw investor interest later in the day.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight as big tech stocks regained some of their losses from last week and Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential election reduced the odds of an outright Republican victory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.6 percent, the S&P 500 advanced 1.1 percent and the Dow edged up 0.3 percent.

European stocks rose on Monday after China announced unexpected cuts to lending rates to support a fragile economy.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained 0.9 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent.

