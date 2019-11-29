European Shares Seen Opening Lower On US-China Jitters

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open lower on Friday on concerns that the U.S. legislation expressing support for Hong Kong protesters could undermine negotiations on a trade deal.

Investors watch for U.S. market reaction to the latest developments in the trade war saga as Wall Street commences a half-day session today following Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.

Asian markets remain broadly lower after Japan and South Korea reported weak manufacturing data, pressured by persistent uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade deal.

China's official manufacturing and services PMI readings will be released on Saturday while the Caixin manufacturing PMI services PMI readings will be out on Dec. 2 and Dec.4, respectively.

Closer home, U.K. consumer sentiment remained unchanged in November, survey results from the market research group GfK showed. The consumer sentiment index held steady at -14, matching economists' expectations.

"In the face of Brexit and election uncertainty, consumers are clearly in a 'wait-and-see' mode," Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said.

Unemployment figures from Germany and euro area are due later in the day, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

The U.S. dollar headed for its highest weekly finish against the Japanese yen since May while gold remained on course for its worst month in three years.

Oil held steady and headed for its fourth weekly gain ahead of a meeting of OPEC and its allies next week.

European markets pulled back from near four-year highs on Thursday as investors kept an eye on developments around U.S.-China trade deal.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.15 percent. The German DAX shed 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose around 0.2 percent.

