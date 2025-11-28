European Shares Seen Opening Up In Low-volume Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Friday amid low-volume trade after data from Salesforce showed online sales in the U.S. on the Thanksgiving holiday are likely to increase 6 percent compared with last year to reach $8.6 billion.

The National Retail Federation (NFR) expects holiday sales to surpass $1 trillion this year for the first time.

Meanwhile, exchange operator CME halted futures trading in derivatives market late Thursday night, citing a cooling issue at CyrusOne data centers.

Asian markets were muted after property developer China Vanke sought to delay an onshore bond repayment for the first time, sending its bonds plunging and rekindling worries about a spillover effect for the broader property sector.

Technology stocks lost steam as the corporate legal battle between global chip rivals Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Intel escalated into a criminal investigation.

The dollar was on track for its worst week in four months as traders ramped up bets for further monetary easing from the Federal Reserve.

Also, expectations grew that President Donald Trump could name a more dovish Fed chair before Christmas.

The 10-year Treasury yield edged up to 4.01 percent after holding at 4 percent on Wednesday, reflecting investor concerns around inflation and U.S. economic stability.

Gold held near two-week highs, moving towards $4,200 per ounce on Fed rate cut bets.

Oil headed for the longest run of monthly losses in more than two years as traders looked ahead to an OPEC+ meeting this weekend and weighed the impact of U.S.-led efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.

U.S. markets were closed on Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trading will reopen with shortened hours today, closing at 1 p.m. ET for Black Friday 2025.

European stocks ended flat to slightly higher on Thursday amid optimism about an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December and hopes of a potential Russia - Ukraine peace deal.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up by 0.1 percent. France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended flat with positive bias while the German DAX added 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.