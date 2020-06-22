European Shares Seen Opening Little Changed

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening largely unchanged on Monday following reports of rising coronavirus infections in some countries.

The Trump administration has declared there will not be another shutdown, but Apple Inc. (AAPL) is temporarily closing about 11 retail stores in four U.S. states in view of growing cases of Covid-19.

As Beijing's case load increases, a leading infectious disease expert warned that similar, smaller outbreaks could occur in other cities as well.

China on Sunday reported 25 new confirmed Covid-19 cases for June 20 including 22 in Beijing and three in neighboring Hebei province.

The Chinese capital is capable of screening almost 1 million people a day for the coronavirus, Reuters quoted an official as saying.

Meanwhile, China's top legislative body, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will meet on June 28, with reports suggesting that the parliamentary body would likely enact the Hong Kong security law by July 1.

Asian markets recovered from an early slide to trade mixed after the World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count.

The U.S. reported more than 30,000 new infections on Friday and Saturday — the highest daily totals since May 1.

China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged for the second straight month, but more easing is expected in coming months.

The dollar hit a three-week high while oil edged up on signs of tighter supplies from major producers.

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Friday as several U.S. states reported a jump in new coronavirus infections and the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic is "accelerating and the world is in a new and dangerous phase".

Markets also reacted to Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren's remarks that the U.S. economy may not see a fast recovery and that it would need more support from the Fed and Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.6 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally higher.

European markets ended mostly higher on Friday as potential good news on the U.S.-China trade front offset concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.6 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index rose by 0.4 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 1.1 percent.

