Markets

European Shares Seen Opening Higher On Powell Comments

February 08, 2023 — 12:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - European stocks are poised to open higher on Wednesday as investors digest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

In a question-and-answer session with the Economic Club of Washington, Powell on Tuesday said he expects 2023 to be a year of "significant declines in inflation" but additional rate increases may be required if the economic data doesn't cooperate.

Several prominent economists are now hopeful that the Fed might pull off a soft landing despite more rate hikes.

Asian markets traded mostly higher while oil and gold prices were little changed amid subdued movements in the dollar.

U.S. stocks ended Tuesday's session on a buoyant note after Powell sounded less hawkish on interest rates than markets had expected.

The Dow rose 0.8 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 1.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.9 percent.

European stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday after the release of weak German industrial production and U.K. retail sales data. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2 percent.

The German DAX slipped 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index finished marginally lower while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.4 percent as BP Plc reported record annual profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.