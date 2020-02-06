European Shares Seen Opening Higher After Trump's Acquittal

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open higher on Thursday as investors cheer encouraging economic data from the U.S. as well as news that the U.S. Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of all charges in an impeachment battle.

Asian markets surged led by Japan and Hong Kong on expectations of central bank stimulus to counter the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

Chinese state TV said the government will eliminate fees, reduce value-added taxes and support banks to offer loan rates under 1.6 percent to key enterprises involved in the fight against the coronavirus.

Thailand's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to a new record low of 1.0 percent, citing growth concerns due to the virus outbreak. Brazil, a supplier of iron ore, soybeans and other commodities to China, also cut interest rates to a record low.

The dollar stood tall after climbing towards a recent two-month high on Wednesday in the wake of positive economic data.

Oil prices are up over 2 percent in Asian deals after climbing more than 2 percent on Wednesday despite data showing a larger than expected increase in U.S. crude stockpiles in the week ended January 31.

In economic releases, factory orders data from Germany is due later in the session. Orders are forecast to climb 0.6 percent sequentially in December, reversing a 1.3 percent drop in November.

At 3.00 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Across the Atlantic, reports on weekly jobless claims and labor productivity may attract attention ahead of the release of more closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight as coronavirus fears abated and encouraging macroeconomic data on private sector employment and service sector activity helped ease growth concerns.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.1 percent to post a record closing high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.7 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent.

European stocks also moved to the upside on Wednesday after reports of breakthrough in coronavirus treatment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.2 percent. The German DAX jumped 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.6 percent.

