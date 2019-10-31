European Shares Seen Opening Flat To Higher

(RTTNews) - European stocks look set to open higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates, as widely expected, but signaled the central bank may put further monetary policy easing on hold.

Earlier today, the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady, but offered a strong signal about a possible interest-rate cut in future, given the possible effects on Japan's economy from slowing economies overseas.

Asian markets gave up early gains to turn mixed after an official gauge of China's factory activity slipped to an eight month-low in October. The manufacturing PMI fell to 49.3 from 49.8 a month ago.

China's service sector also logged weaker growth in October, with the corresponding index coming in at 52.8, down from 53.7 in September.

Closer home, U.K. consumer confidence deteriorated more than expected in October as households became cautious over personal finances amid Brexit uncertainty, survey results from the market research group GfK showed earlier today.

The consumer confidence index fell to -14 in October from -12 in September. The reading was forecast to drop marginally to -13.

Quarterly national accounts data from the euro area is due later in the day, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news.

Across the Atlantic, reports on weekly jobless claims and personal income and spending may attract some attention today, although trading activity may be somewhat subdued ahead of the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

On the earnings front, Apple forecast sales for the crucial holiday shopping quarter ahead of Wall Street expectations, while Facebook posted third-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations. Starbucks reported quarterly revenue that topped expectations.

The U.S. dollar dipped against a basket of currencies and oil prices fell for a fourth day after a surge in U.S. inventories, while gold inched higher on dollar weakness.

U.S. stocks rose overnight, with the S&P 500 reaching a fresh record closing high, as the Fed lowered interest rates for the third straight meeting and data showed GDP growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter. The major averages rose between 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent.

Payroll processor ADP released a separate report showing that U.S. private sector job growth picked up in October.

European markets ended mixed on Wednesday as traders awaited the Fed decision and the U.K. confirmed it will hold a general election on December 12.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.1 percent. The German DAX slipped 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index gained half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent.

